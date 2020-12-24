The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball’s Disappointing Debut

LaMelo Ball makes his NBA debut for the Charlotte Hornets.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of their game at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball joined a club you don’t want to be in on Wednesday evening.

The Charlotte Hornets rookie scored zero points in his NBA debut, becoming the first top-three pick in an NBA Draft to be held scoreless in his first game since 2013.

Ball and the Hornets lost to the Cavs, 121-114, on Wednesday evening.

ESPN Stats & Info had some details on Ball’s performance.

“LaMelo Ball is the first Top-3 pick to score 0 points in his NBA debut since Otto Porter Jr. (2013). The only other Top-3 picks to be held scoreless in their NBA debut over the last 15 seasons are Hasheem Thabeet (2009) and Greg Oden (2008),” they tweeted.

Ball played 16 minutes on Wednesday night. He scored zero points but had three assists and grabbed one rebound.

Still, it was a pretty rough night shooting wise for the youngest brother in the Ball family.

Ball isn’t known for his scoring, but he’ll need to be at least somewhat of a threat on that end of the floor to become a useful player.

Ball will have a chance to get on track on Saturday, when the Hornets return to the floor against the Thunder.

Tipoff between Charlotte and Oklahoma City is set for 7 p.m. E.T.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.