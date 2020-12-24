NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball’s Disappointing Debut

LaMelo Ball joined a club you don’t want to be in on Wednesday evening.

The Charlotte Hornets rookie scored zero points in his NBA debut, becoming the first top-three pick in an NBA Draft to be held scoreless in his first game since 2013.

Ball and the Hornets lost to the Cavs, 121-114, on Wednesday evening.

ESPN Stats & Info had some details on Ball’s performance.

“LaMelo Ball is the first Top-3 pick to score 0 points in his NBA debut since Otto Porter Jr. (2013). The only other Top-3 picks to be held scoreless in their NBA debut over the last 15 seasons are Hasheem Thabeet (2009) and Greg Oden (2008),” they tweeted.

LaMelo Ball is the first Top-3 pick to score 0 points in his NBA debut since Otto Porter Jr. (2013). The only other Top-3 picks to be held scoreless in their NBA debut over the last 15 seasons are Hasheem Thabeet (2009) and Greg Oden (2008). h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/PuOKTnu8No — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2020

Ball played 16 minutes on Wednesday night. He scored zero points but had three assists and grabbed one rebound.

Still, it was a pretty rough night shooting wise for the youngest brother in the Ball family.

LaMelo Ball in his 1st NBA regular season game: 0 PTS – 0 FG% – 0/3 3PM – 3 Turnovers pic.twitter.com/tKmqv3RxXO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 24, 2020

Ball isn’t known for his scoring, but he’ll need to be at least somewhat of a threat on that end of the floor to become a useful player.

LaMelo Ball had a ROUGH debut for the Hornets. 0 points

1 rebound

3 assists

2 steals

3 turnovers 0-of-5 FG

0-of-3 3PT 16 minutes pic.twitter.com/njZ1zDxRJ3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 24, 2020

Ball will have a chance to get on track on Saturday, when the Hornets return to the floor against the Thunder.

Tipoff between Charlotte and Oklahoma City is set for 7 p.m. E.T.