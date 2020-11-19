The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Micheal Jordan Selecting LaMelo Ball

A closeup of Michael Jordan.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly taking LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

LaMelo Ball was projected to be a top-five pick in the NBA Draft. He’s reportedly not falling past No. 3, as Michael Jordan’s franchise is selecting him.

Jordan, of course, has been on the receiving end of some LaVar Ball trash talk over the years. LaVar Ball has said that he would beat Jordan in a one-on-one game. Jordan had a blunt response to those comments.

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’ma give it to you because you asked the question,” Jordan said to SLAM. “I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Now, Jordan will have LaVar Ball sitting courtside at his son’s games in Charlotte (once fans are allowed back inside NBA arenas, of course). That should create a pretty interesting dynamic.

Clearly, Michael Jordan is a big fan of LaVar Ball’s son, taking him at No. 3 overall. But is he now a fan of LaVar Ball himself? We’ll find out soon.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.