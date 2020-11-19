NBA World Reacts To Micheal Jordan Selecting LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly taking LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night.

LaMelo Ball was projected to be a top-five pick in the NBA Draft. He’s reportedly not falling past No. 3, as Michael Jordan’s franchise is selecting him.

Jordan, of course, has been on the receiving end of some LaVar Ball trash talk over the years. LaVar Ball has said that he would beat Jordan in a one-on-one game. Jordan had a blunt response to those comments.

“You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’ma give it to you because you asked the question,” Jordan said to SLAM. “I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Now, Jordan will have LaVar Ball sitting courtside at his son’s games in Charlotte (once fans are allowed back inside NBA arenas, of course). That should create a pretty interesting dynamic.

LaMelo Ball to Charlotte which means we should be able to finally settle the "debate" on who would win a game of one-on-one between Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 19, 2020

Lavar ball and Jordan in the Charlotte hornets facility next week pic.twitter.com/IDJcvfx0Y4 — John (@iam_johnw) November 19, 2020

LaVar Ball heading to Michael Jordan's office to discuss a shoe deal @At_The_Hive pic.twitter.com/KZmgCWqJxn — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 19, 2020

Did MJ draft LaMelo just to force LaVar to play him 1 on 1 so he could obliterate him? Feels like a Jordan move — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 19, 2020

With the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select a televised one-on-one game between Michael Jordan and LaVar Ball. — Mike Prada (@MikePradaNBA) November 19, 2020

Clearly, Michael Jordan is a big fan of LaVar Ball’s son, taking him at No. 3 overall. But is he now a fan of LaVar Ball himself? We’ll find out soon.