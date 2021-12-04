NBA World Reacts To Charlotte Hornets’ Roster Situation

The Charlotte Hornets‘ roster is about to look a lot different this week. The team announced this morning that four players have been put into health and safety protocols.

Second-year star LaMelo Ball, Charlotte’s leading scorer, and standout guard Terry Rozier, are among the four players that have to sit out. Jaden McDaniels and Mason Plumlee are the other two.

Obviously, this isn’t great news for the Hornets, who are 13-11 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball and Rozier will be out at least 10 days, unless they can produce two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Charlotte fans are hoping some of their guys can escape the protocols early, like LeBron James did this week.

Hornets’ Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee have also entered health and safety protocols, team says. https://t.co/6EGuscCDBI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 4, 2021

Sixers play Hornets Monday AND Wednesday. https://t.co/r3cTrbhC73 — Amy Fadool Kane (@amyfadoolNBCS) December 4, 2021

test em 10 more times like bron https://t.co/eFey1U2ZVf — HIMothy (@jonskiat) December 4, 2021

Jeez… Charlotte announces that LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee have all entered health and safety protocols. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 4, 2021

Hope LaMelo and Rozier are OK, tough blow all around. Charlotte's top playmaker and movement shooter, who was functioning as the team's backup 1. Time for some James Bouknight reps https://t.co/wFvVtOsclD — Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) December 4, 2021

The Hornets will play the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night before back-to-back games with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday and Wednesday.

They will close out the week with a game against the Sacramento Kings next Friday.