NBA World Reacts To Charlotte Hornets’ Roster Situation

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball in 2021.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 20: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets gestures during their game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on October 20, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hornets won 123-122. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets‘ roster is about to look a lot different this week. The team announced this morning that four players have been put into health and safety protocols.

Second-year star LaMelo Ball, Charlotte’s leading scorer, and standout guard Terry Rozier, are among the four players that have to sit out. Jaden McDaniels and Mason Plumlee are the other two.

Obviously, this isn’t great news for the Hornets, who are 13-11 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball and Rozier will be out at least 10 days, unless they can produce two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Charlotte fans are hoping some of their guys can escape the protocols early, like LeBron James did this week.

The Hornets will play the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night before back-to-back games with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday and Wednesday.

They will close out the week with a game against the Sacramento Kings next Friday.

