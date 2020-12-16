NBA World Reacts To Gordon Hayward Injury News

Gordon Hayward did not even make it to his regular season debut for the Charlotte Hornets before getting injured.

The Hornets announced this afternoon that Hayward is day-to-day after suffering an avulsion fracture of the fifth finger on his right hand. The injury occurred in Charlotte’s preseason game two days ago.

As a result, Hayward will not play in tomorrow’s exhibition game against Orlando and his projected return date is unspecified.

Charlotte acquired Hayward via sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics in November, signing the veteran wing to a four-year, $120 million contract. The Hornets are banking on Hayward being a key cog in the team’s push for respectability.

However, he’s still being hampered by the injury bug, which has bitten Hayward in each of the last three seasons.

Fairly or unfairly, the whispers about Hayward being a busted signing have already started thanks to today’s news. Many people have no faith in his ability to stay healthy.

Hopefully, this latest injury heals quickly and Hayward will be able to get back out their with his new team sooner rather than later.