NBA World Reacts To LiAngelo Ball Signing News

LiAngelo Ball in the NBA Summer League.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: LiAngelo Ball #8 of the Charlotte Hornets passes the ball up the court against the Sacramento Kings during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings defeated the Hornets 80-70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LiAngelo Ball has had a hard time getting into the NBA, but after getting an opportunity to train with a team this summer, he’s one step closer to living the dream and playing.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Ball has signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball will play for the team’s G-League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

In joining the Charlotte Hornets and their G-League team, LiAngelo will be closer to his younger brother, LaMelo. Last season, LaMelo Ball earned Rookie of the Year honors after a breakout season with the Hornets.

LiAngelo’s contract with the Hornets caps off what has been an incredible offseason for the entire Ball family. Fans are happy to see that LiAngelo is finally getting his shot in the NBA just as his brothers are getting their due:

LiAngelo Ball committed to UCLA as a high school sophomore and played one game for the Bruins. But an incident in China resulted in his suspension from the team. He withdrew from UCLA and started playing basketball overseas instead.

Ball went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and tried making his mark with several G-League teams. But injuries and other complications largely kept him off the court.

He almost got his shot with the Detroit Pistons in 2020, but was released just 11 days after signing a contract with them.

Ball has yet to make his NBA debut.

