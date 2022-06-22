NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan Video Going Viral

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 10: Charlotte Bobcats owner, Michael Jordan sits beside fiance, Yvette Prieto during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena on February 10, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

This week, a group of basketball fans were hoping they'd meet Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Instead, they spotted team owner Michael Jordan.

The fans who were hoping to see Ball immediately turned their attention over to Jordan, asking the NBA legend if he'd be willing to take a picture with them.

In the video that's going viral on Twitter, it's evident that Jordan wasn't in the mood to take a picture.

That being said, some people are disappointed Jordan didn't take a picture with these fans.

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith, however, disagrees with that notion.

"Folks are flaming Jordan but the man was leaving his crib. Could he have been a little nicer? Maybe, but folks need to respect boundaries," Smith tweeted.

Other fans, meanwhile, can't believe these people asked Jordan where Ball was.

Unfortunately for these fans, it doesn't seem like Ball ever showed up.

The good news, however, is these fans managed to get a video of Jordan. That has to count for something.