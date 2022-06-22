NBA World Reacts To The Gordon Hayward Trade Rumors

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 12: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their game at Spectrum Center on December 12, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on ESPN, Brian Windhorst revealed the Charlotte Hornets might trade Gordon Hayward to clear up cap space.

Hayward, 32, signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets during the 2020 offseason. He averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

Parting ways with Hayward would give the Hornets more than enough room to sign Miles Bridges to a long-term contract.

That being said, Hayward's contract is fairly hefty. In order to move it, Charlotte may have to attach a first-round pick to the deal.

While there are no known suitors for Hayward at the moment, NBA fans believe the Los Angeles Lakers would be an ideal landing spot.

Since the NBA Draft is just one day away, trade talks for Hayward might heat up fairly soon.

Hayward would give the Lakers a solid swingman who can play both sides of the floor. However, they're currently dealing with their own salary cap issues.

With so much money committed to Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers aren't going to be able to absorb Hayward's contract.