NBA World Reacts To The LaMelo Ball Injury News

LaMelo Ball is the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award, but the Charlotte Hornets point guard’s season might have hit a road bump.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Hornets fear that Ball has suffered a fractured wrist injury.

“Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is feared to have a fractured right wrist,” he reported. “Ball is receiving second opinions on his wrist for next steps.”

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season with the injury, though it’s not official yet.

“Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball — rookie of the year frontrunner — is expected to miss the rest of the season with a fracture to his right wrist, source tells ESPN. He’s seeking a second opinion to confirm the diagnosis,” he reports.

Ball, 19, is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game this season. He’s been the most-impressive player in his rookie class.

The Hornets have since announced the tough news.

“LaMelo Ball has suffered a fractured bone in his right wrist. Ball, who will be further evaluated, will be listed as out indefinitely,” the team announced on Sunday night.

Hopefully the injury is not as serious believed and Ball will be back on the floor soon. If not, we can’t wait to see him back in 2021-22.