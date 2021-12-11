NBA World Reacts To What LaVar Ball Said About Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball has never been one to shy away from making a jaw-dropping comment. That’s why the NBA world wasn’t surprised by his latest comments about Michael Jordan.

When asked how often his son, LaMelo, seeks out advice from the six-time NBA champion, LaVar had an absurd response.

“Never,” LaVar said. “What advice he gonna give him? You tell me what advice he’s gonna give him.”

The reason LaVar doesn’t believe his son needs to ask Jordan for advice is because the game has changed.

“Do you ever have milk in your refrigerator, man? When the damn thing expires, I hope you throw it away. God-damn it, when was the last time he [Jordan] won a championship? The game has changed. What’s he gonna tell him?

LaMelo is doing just fine for himself, averaging 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in his second NBA season. It wouldn’t hurt to ask Jordan for some advice, though.

Of course, NBA fans are having fun with this situation. Most of them are hoping we see LaVar and Jordan go one-on-one on the hardwood.

Lavar ball and Michael Jordan at the Charlotte hornets Christmas party pic.twitter.com/F9Xnpl2saI — jw (@iam_johnw2) December 10, 2021

Michael Jordan suiting up to play the rest of the NBA season with the Hornets after LaVar Ball said he doesn’t know what it take to win a NBA title in today’s game

pic.twitter.com/q7wESjI56J — I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) December 10, 2021

Need the Jordan and LaVar 1v1 https://t.co/UcigIAF9J8 — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner (@TheSASBurner) December 10, 2021

The odds of Jordan actually caring about what LaVar has to say are pretty slim.

While there’s no doubt that LaVar should be proud of his children’s accomplishments on the hardwood, there’s just no reason to take a shot at arguably the greatest athlete of all time.