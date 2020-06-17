Photos: Brittany Renner Appears To Be Dating An NBA Player

Quarantine life appears to be treating P.J. Washington fairly well.

Washington, 21, is coming off a strong rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets. The No. 12 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has shown major promise in his first professional season.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star is averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 2019-20. The Hornets’ season is over, as they were not among the 22 teams invited to Orlando, Florida. But Washington will hope to take another step forward in his second season.

In the meantime, Washington has been quarantining like everyone else. Unlike everyone else, Washington is spending his time with popular model Brittany Renner.

Renner, who has more than 5 million followers on Instagram, posted an official photo of herself and Washington on her account earlier this week.

That appears to be an official relationship photo for Renner and Washington.

Renner, one of the most-popular models on Instagram, was spotted at a Kentucky Wildcats game last season.

So, it’s not surprising to see Renner and Washington officially dating a little more than a year later.

Washington, a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school, spent two seasons at Kentucky before declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Charlotte Hornets finished the 2019-20 season with a 23-42 record.