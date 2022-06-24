Report: Hornets Hire Familiar Face To Fill Head Coaching Vacancy

CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 29: A general view of the game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets during game six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 29, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly zeroed in on a target for their head coaching vacancy - again.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hornets have agreed to a deal with Steve Clifford. This will mark his second stint with the franchise.

Clifford, 60, was the head coach of the Hornets from 2013-2018. He led the team to the playoffs on two separate occasions.

After his run with the Hornets came to an end, Clifford joined the Orlando Magic. Despite making the playoffs twice in three years, he parted ways with the team in the summer of 2021.

We'd imagine the Hornets feel somewhat positive about this hire. After all, team owner Michael Jordan met with Clifford before the two sides officially agreed to a deal.

On the other hand, Clifford wasn't the Hornets' first choice. They wanted Kenny Atkinson, but he surprisingly returned to the Golden State Warriors.

"I think he would have been a good pick, but if he's not comfortable here I would rather find out now than a year from now," Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said when asked about Atkinson's decision.

Only time will tell if Clifford can elevate a young yet talented squad in Charlotte.