Report Reveals When LaMelo Ball Could Make His Season Debut

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 20: LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets gestures during their game against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center on October 20, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hornets won 123-122. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has been sidelined for the start of the 2022-23 season due to an ankle injury. Fortunately for NBA fans, it won't be long until he returns to the hardwood.

The Hornets have upgraded Ball's status to questionable for this Saturday's game against the Miami Heat.

An update on Ball should be available as tipoff gets closer.

This season hasn't gone according to plan for the Hornets. They're currently 3-10 without Ball.

Ball's return should elevate Charlotte's backcourt. Last season, he averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Even if Ball suits up for tonight's game, it's possible he starts the season on a minutes restriction.

Ball suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain in the preseason. Dennis Smith Jr. and Terry Rozier have been trying to hold down the fort during his absence.

The Hornets and Heat will face off at 8 p.m. ET.