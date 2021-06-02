Longtime NBA Beat Writer Rick Bonnell Passes Away At 63

Rick Bonnell, the NBA beat writer covering the Charlotte Hornets for The Charlotte Observer during the entirety of their 33-year run as a franchise, has passed away. He was 63 years old.

Bonnell’s passing was confirmed by his son, Jack to the Observer on Tuesday. His passing is believed to be due to natural causes.

Bonnell was hired by The Charlotte Observer during the 1988-89 season to cover the original Charlotte Hornets. Though the team was relocated to New Orleans in 2002, his worked resumed when the Charlotte Bobcats were brought to the city in 2004.

During his 33 years on the beat for the Observer, Bonnell had more than 11,000 bylines for the publication. He was active on social media too, with over 30,000 followers on Twitter.

I’ve long thought creating free-throw attempts is the least appreciated skill in basketball. Trae Young is so crafty at that. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) May 28, 2021

In the story on Rick Bonnell’s passing, his Observer colleague Scott Fowler praised him as a mentor to young reporters and a beloved guest on local radio stations – among many other accomplishments.

Bonnell’s colleague Mike Persinger similarly praised him for being a good friend.

“I worked with Rick for 30 years, edited hundreds of his stories. But our friendship went beyond that. He always asked about my kids, and I always asked about his. We talked politics and economics in addition to basketball, but it always came back to basketball. Our last text was about LaMelo Ball.”

Rick Bonnell is survived by his son and daughter, along with two sisters.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Bonnell’s family and loved ones.