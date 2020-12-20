Video: Incredible Bounce Pass From LaMelo Ball Is Going Viral

The NBA’s preseason is wrapping up this weekend, with the regular season scheduled to begin on Tuesday night.

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets are taking on Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

The game has been a fun one, with Ball and Anthony going at it for much of the evening. Orlando beat Charlotte, 120-117, but Ball probably had the highlight of the night.

This incredible open-floor bounce pass from Ball to a streaking teammate is going viral on social media. Check it out:

An unreal dime from LaMelo 😱 pic.twitter.com/tcFnhNh8z8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2020

Open-floor passes don’t get much prettier than that.

LaMelo Ball has been far from perfect this preseason, but he’s had a bunch of really cool passes. Miles Bridges has been on the receiving end of a lot of them.

“The connection with me and Melo, it just clicked right away,” Bridges said. “As soon as he came here and it was our first practice, he just told me he’s going throw it up to me wherever. It’s been great.”

The Hornets finished the preseason at 1-2.

Charlotte is scheduled to open the regular season on Wednesday night against Cleveland. Tipoff between the Hornets and the Cavs is scheduled for 7 p.m. E.T.