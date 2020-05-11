Ahmad Rashad Reveals How Michael Jordan ‘Knew’ He Had Gary Payton

Episode 8 of The Last Dance highlighted the 1996 NBA Finals and the showdown between Michael Jordan and Gary Payton.

Game 1 of that series set the tone as Jordan’s Bulls beat Payton and the SuperSonics 107-90. It was the first of three straight wins to start the Finals en route to a 4-2 series win for the Bulls’ fourth title.

Jordan claimed during the episode that Payton didn’t present much of a challenge to him. After the episode ended, NBATV’s Ahmad Rashad revealed when Jordan “knew” that he had Payton and the SuperSonics in the palm of his hand.

Rashad claims that Jordan told him Gary Payton asked him for his shoes after the Bulls’ Game 1 win. That’s when Jordan apparently knew he had broken Payton.

Mj told me that gary Payton asked him for his shoes after game 1 and that’s when he knew he had him!!! @espn #nba #LastDance — Ahmad Rashad (@NBATVAhmad) May 11, 2020

Between Episodes 7 and 8 of The Last Dance, there wasn’t a more iconic moment than Jordan throwing his head back in laughter as Payton claimed he he controlled Jordan in Games 4 and 5.

In Game 6 – Father’s Day 1996 – Jordan and the Bulls sealed the deal. Jordan had 22 points and seven assists, while Dennis Rodman recorded a whopping 19 rebounds before a 87-75 win.

Payton may have gotten the better of Jordan in a game or two, but perhaps the Bulls were simply destined to beat them.