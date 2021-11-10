The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Alex Caruso Has Brutally Honest Admission On Free Agency

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso on the court.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 22: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls is seen during warm-ups before a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center on October 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers shook up their roster in a major way this offseason by adding Russell Westbrook and a number of other veterans. As a result, many players from last year’s group were left without a spot, including Alex Caruso.

The 27-year-old guard had blossomed into a reliable rotation player in his first four seasons with the Lakers. However, he left in free agency and signed a 4-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Both well-liked by LeBron James and a fan-favorite, many were shocked to see Caruso leave Los Angeles in the offseason.

This week, he finally broke his silence on what exactly transpired in free agency, in a recent appearance on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast with J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter.

Caruso revealed that to kick off his offseason, the Lakers originally offered him a deal that was well below what he was willing to accept. He then went out to search the open market for teams that would offer him more security and more money.

That led him to the Chicago Bulls where he met with Vice President of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan. He liked what he had to hear from the organization’s leadership and received the offer that he would ultimately end up signing.

However, before he put a pen to paper, Caruso went back to the Lakers to see if they would match the Bulls deal. When they said no, he asked for a new contract that would pay him less than Chicago’s offer to stay in Los Angeles. The Lakers again declined to do so.

Caruso confirmed to Redick on the podcast that the Lakers originally offered him less than a 2-year, $15 million deal.

Caruso would go on to sign a deal worth more than double that amount with Chicago and he’s quickly proving to the Bulls that he was worth every penny.

Ten games into the 2021-22 campaign, Caruso is off to strong start. He’s posted per game career-highs in minutes (27.9), assists (3.9) and steals (2.3), as well as career-highs in field goal percentage (44.8) and free-throw percentage (85.7).

Although it’s early, Caruso has become a valuable piece of a Bulls squad that’s started off 7-3 and is in the running for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Without Caruso, the Lakers are 6-5 on the year.

About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.