Alex Caruso Has Brutally Honest Admission On Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers shook up their roster in a major way this offseason by adding Russell Westbrook and a number of other veterans. As a result, many players from last year’s group were left without a spot, including Alex Caruso.

The 27-year-old guard had blossomed into a reliable rotation player in his first four seasons with the Lakers. However, he left in free agency and signed a 4-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.

Both well-liked by LeBron James and a fan-favorite, many were shocked to see Caruso leave Los Angeles in the offseason.

This week, he finally broke his silence on what exactly transpired in free agency, in a recent appearance on “The Old Man & The Three” podcast with J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter.

Our guy Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) on what exactly happened In free agency that led him to The Chicago Bulls. Full episode w/ Alex drops tomorrow. Subscribe here: https://t.co/3wGZq3EszW pic.twitter.com/U7EqsAgz9q — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) November 10, 2021

Caruso revealed that to kick off his offseason, the Lakers originally offered him a deal that was well below what he was willing to accept. He then went out to search the open market for teams that would offer him more security and more money.

That led him to the Chicago Bulls where he met with Vice President of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and head coach Billy Donovan. He liked what he had to hear from the organization’s leadership and received the offer that he would ultimately end up signing.

However, before he put a pen to paper, Caruso went back to the Lakers to see if they would match the Bulls deal. When they said no, he asked for a new contract that would pay him less than Chicago’s offer to stay in Los Angeles. The Lakers again declined to do so.

Caruso confirmed to Redick on the podcast that the Lakers originally offered him less than a 2-year, $15 million deal.

Before Alex Caruso signed with the Bulls, he gave the Lakers a chance to match Chicago's offer. Los Angeles said no. Then they said no again when Caruso asked for less money to stay. The Lakers' initial offer? Less than two years for $15 million. H/T @OldManAndThree pic.twitter.com/x6DEVElLzb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 10, 2021

Caruso would go on to sign a deal worth more than double that amount with Chicago and he’s quickly proving to the Bulls that he was worth every penny.

Ten games into the 2021-22 campaign, Caruso is off to strong start. He’s posted per game career-highs in minutes (27.9), assists (3.9) and steals (2.3), as well as career-highs in field goal percentage (44.8) and free-throw percentage (85.7).

Although it’s early, Caruso has become a valuable piece of a Bulls squad that’s started off 7-3 and is in the running for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Without Caruso, the Lakers are 6-5 on the year.