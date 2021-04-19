Basketball World Pays Tribute To ‘The Last Dance’ On Anniversary

One year ago, the entire sports world was at a standstill and ESPN’s “The Last Dance” stepped in to fill the considerable void.

The 10-part series documenting Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the 1990s Bulls was a runaway success, drawing massive ratings. For five Sunday nights in a row, “The Last Dance” was appointment viewing for hardcore and casual sports fans alike.

One year later and the actual NBA is in its final home stretch before the playoffs, MLB is underway and the NHL is playing as well. Things in the sports world are essentially back to normal, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still some nostalgia for “The Last Dance.”

On social media all day today, there has been an outpouring of tributes for the iconic documentary on the one-year anniversary of its premiere.

Jordan Brand is building off its re-release of Air Jordan 13 "Flint" that came on the heels of "The Last Dance" documentary last year. https://t.co/vxoTN5YEik — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 19, 2021

One year ago today, the first two episodes of "The Last Dance" premiered. MJ didn't hold back 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6D0EBjA4gM — ESPN (@espn) April 19, 2021

MJ getting clowned by his security guard was EASILY the best moment of The Last Dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/NamwZfQuGR — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 19, 2021

One year ago today, The Last Dance dropped while we had no sports. What a time. pic.twitter.com/WlK8OkmyQE — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 19, 2021

One year ago, The Last Dance premiered and gave us memes to last the next decade 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4VGu37CYTs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 19, 2021

There’s no question that because of when and how “The Last Dance” dropped–remember, it was originally scheduled for a June 2020 release but got pushed up due to COVID-19–it will always hold a special place in the hearts of those who tuned in and watched.

And if you haven’t seen the documentary already, what are you waiting for? We highly suggest you find some time and watch it.