Bob Iger Shares Message Before The Last Dance’s Final Episodes

Tonight will feature the final two episodes of ESPN’s groundbreaking Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance. Ahead of the big finale, Disney chairman Bob Iger has a message for everyone who’s enjoyed it.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the longtime executive and film producer praised The Last Dance for its “exceptional storytelling.” He offered his thanks to ESPN, Jordan, the Bulls and the fans who have participated in the lengthy journey.

“Sorry to see The Last Dance conclude tonight on ESPN,” Iger wrote. “Exceptional storytelling exactly when we needed it. Thanks to my colleagues at @ESPN, to MJ and those great Bulls teams and to all the fans who’ve taken this journey with us.”

The Last Dance has truly been a landmark achievement for ESPN. With most major sports unavailable for the time being, the documentary has been a ratings juggernaut, pulling in millions of viewers in the past month.

The show has triggered all kinds of discussions about the greatness of Michael Jordan and his contemporaries. It’s also led to just about everyone re-evaluating their list of the greatest players of all-time.

Sorry to see The Last Dance conclude tonight on ESPN. Exceptional storytelling exactly when we needed it. Thanks to my colleagues at @ESPN, to MJ and those great Bulls teams and to all the fans who’ve taken this journey with us. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 17, 2020

Among highlights of the show have been the insight into Michael Jordan’s relationship with the Bulls’ polarizing general manager Jerry Krause. We already heard incredible stories about Dennis Rodman, saw the animosity between Jordan and the likes of Isiah Thomas and Gary Payton, and heard from the late-great Kobe Bryant on how Jordan helped him become an NBA legend.

There may never be another docu-series quite like The Last Dance.

We’re gonna miss it when it’s gone.