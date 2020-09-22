Breaking: Billy Donovan Agrees To His Next Coaching Job

Billy Donovan has his head coaching job.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Donovan, 55, and the Oklahoma City Thunder mutually agreed to part ways following the 2019-20 NBA season. The Thunder lost to the Rockets in the first round of the postseason.

Billy Donovan has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2020

Donovan has been linked to a couple of different NBA openings, including that of the Indiana Pacers. However, he’s reportedly agreed to a deal with another Eastern Conference team.

The Bulls have been bad in recent seasons, but have a somewhat formidable young core, and Donovan will be tasked with developing it.

Oklahoma City had major praise for Donovan following his exit.

“We had planned to sit down at the end of the season and discuss the best way to move forward for both of us,” Thunder executive vice president Sam Presti said in a statement. “After those discussions, it became apparent that we couldn’t provide him the information on the future direction of the team over the next several seasons to give him the level of clarity that he understandably desires at this stage of his career.

“Therefore, we close this chapter and reflect fondly on all that he has given to the team, organization and community. Billy will always have a place in the Thunder family.”

Now, Donovan is off to Chicago. The Bulls went 22-43 during the 2019-20 season, but will look to contend for a postseason spot in 2020-21.