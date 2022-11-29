Bulls Have Reportedly Made Decision On Billy Donovan

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 4: Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at TD Garden on November 4, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Bulls fans aren't pleased with the way the 2022-23 season has started. Billy Donovan's squad will be under .500 heading into December.

Despite how underwhelming the Bulls have been through their first 20 games, a coaching change will not be made. In fact, the front office made a long-term commitment to Donovan before the season even started.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Bulls signed Donovan to an extension.

Donovan had two years remaining on his original four-year contract with the Bulls. Last season, he led the franchise to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Bulls in 2020, Donovan has an 86-88 record.

Donovan's extension is supposed to be good news for Chicago. The fan base, however, would like to see better results this season before they can get on board with the front office's decision.

The Bulls will try to have a successful road trip on the West Coast this week.