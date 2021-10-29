Top-5 Pick From 2020 NBA Draft Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Chicago Bulls lost more than just their game against the New York Knicks last night. They also saw one of their essential players suffer a pretty nasty injury.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, second-year forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Williams suffered a left wrist dislocation while driving to drive to the rim and getting caught by Mitchell Robinson.

Patrick Williams was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and became an immediate starter for the Bulls. He started 71 games and averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He earned Second-Team All-Rookie honors for his efforts.

Williams’ 2021-22 season ends with 33 points, 11 rebounds and three assists through five games. With limited depth at forward, the Bulls are probably going to feel this loss acutely.

Williams, the fourth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, showed terrific progress in summer league. He landed on his wrist on a drive to the rim after getting caught up in the air by New York's Mitchell Robinson on Thursday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 29, 2021

The Chicago Bulls have raced out to their 4-1 record thanks to an extremely fast start from guard Zach Lavine and forward DeMar DeRozan, both of whom have averaged over 22 points a game.

The defense has been the real strength of the Bulls though. They’ve held two opponents under 90 points so far this season and allowed only one opponent to go above 110.

But the offense already ranked in just the middle of the pack. Now with their starting power forward out, someone else will need to fill the void.

Who will take Patrick Williams’ place in the Bulls’ starting lineup?

