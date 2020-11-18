Bulls, Warriors Have Reportedly Discussed Major Draft Trade

The 2020 NBA Draft is tonight, and we’ve got plenty of last-minute trade chatter, including a potential deal between the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors.

Golden State owns the No. 2 pick tonight, and there have been rumors going back a while that they were open for business. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Warriors are discussing swapping picks with the Chicago Bulls.

In addition to receiving the No. 4 pick from Chicago, Golden State would also get back Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago would then target Memphis center James Wiseman at No. 2.

“If the Warriors drop, it’s unclear who their target is, but I’ve reported in the past that they’re high on a number of wings in the draft,” O’Connor wrote.

Sources: The Warriors and Bulls have discussed a trade that’d send the second pick in exchange for the fourth pick and Wendell Carter Jr. More detail, reports and analysis inside my latest Mock Draft update on @ringer: https://t.co/MWGF6RSakS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 18, 2020

The Warriors are definitely not your typical team picking second overall. They won a championship two years ago and were in the NBA Finals in 2019.

With a healthy Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, there’s a strong chance Golden State can bounce back in a major way in 2020-21. We’ll see who they add to the fold tonight.

Stick with The Spun all day and night for your latest NBA Draft news.