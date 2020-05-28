Carmelo Anthony Names The NBA’s Greatest Player Ever

It’s been over a week since finale of The Last Dance, but the debate over who the NBA’s greatest player is will likely rage forever.

NBA star Carmelo Anthony believes that the matter has already been settled. In a recent interview, Anthony declared that Michael Jordan is “the greatest ever”.

Though he never got a chance to be on the same court as Michael Jordan, it’s clear that he holds MJ in high regard. He took it a step further, saying that it’s something that we should already know and understand.

“You know, MJ is the GOAT,” Anthony said. “He’s the greatest ever. We all know that and we all agree to that.”

Anthony has had the privilege of playing with and against some of the best NBA players of the last 20 years. He won four Olympic medals playing alongside the likes of LeBron James, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, the late-great Kobe Bryant and many others.

But one element of the “NBA’s greatest player” debate that has upset Anthony is the belittling of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and others to make the point.

In the same interview, he called on fans to give LeBron and Kobe their due.

“Why can’t we say that, but also give LeBron his flowers while he’s here too?” Anthony suggested. “Why can’t we say, ‘M.J. was very great, LeBron is very great, Kobe is very great’.”

It’s a fair point to be sure. But when we’re trying to determine the singular greatest player of all-time, it’s hard to make the case for one player without making a case against another.

Do you agree with Carmelo Anthony’s pick for the NBA’s greatest player?