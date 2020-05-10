Celtics Legend Describes What Michael Jordan’s Bulls Were Really Like

“The Last Dance” has covered the rivalry between Michael Jordan and the Bulls and Isiah Thomas and the Detroit Pistons in-depth. Thirty years later, it is clear that both men still despise one another.

As someone who competed against both legends and their teams, Kevin McHale has a unique perspective. In a new feature written by Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, McHale let some of this thoughts be known.

While it is clear that the Boston big man has an immense respect for Jordan’s game and accomplishments, he may not have been a big fan of some of their tactics. For one, McHale says Chicago liked to gripe, which comes across in the documentary.

“First of all, you can see why the Pistons didn’t like the Bulls,” McHale said. “The Bulls complained all the time. That’s one thing that came across (in the documentary). Like, ‘This is not basketball. This is thuggery.’ All that stuff. I thought the Bulls really disrespected what the Pistons were able to do. But, hey, when you kill the king, you can talk [expletive].”

Kevin McHale takes you inside the walk-out against the Pistons and discusses what it was like to try to beat Michael Jordan as both a player and GM. He also has sympathy for Jerry Krause, while explaining how Red was different. https://t.co/l5LX68AjNp — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) May 10, 2020

McHale goes on to say that he and the Celtics “actually liked playing like that,” referring to the Pistons’ physical style.

“Their physicality never bothered us. I thought their physicality made us play better,” he said.

In addition to his thoughts on the Pistons and Bulls, McHale also shares some background on the Celtics’ “walk off” after losing the Eastern Conference Finals to Detroit in 1988. The entire article is worth a read.