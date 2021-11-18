Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Scottie Pippen

For the past few weeks, former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen has made headlines for various remarks about his legendary teammate Michael Jordan.

Pippen has released a number of incendiary comments while promoting his new book, Unguarded. In just the last few weeks, he’s continued to criticize the Jordan-centric Last Dance documentary, called himself a better teammate than Jordan ever was and even tried to minimize his teammate’s famous “Flu Game.”

Pippen’s rants have grown somewhat redundant as of late and Charles Barkley has just about had enough.

In a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst sounded off on the former Bulls great. He explained that Pippen’s recent comments just seem to be a way of promoting his new book.

“I feel bad, because it seems like he’s just trying to go big-game hunting because he’s selling a book,” Barkley of Pippen. “I’m never going to tell another person what to say, we got to all have our own opinions. But this seems like he’s got a book coming out… When you write a book, in my opinion, it should be your personal thoughts about everything about you. [It’s about] you letting the world know what you think. It just seems like, to me, when you go after Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan [and] he came after me a little bit, you’re just going big-game hunting because you know it’s going to get some clicks.”

Barkley and Pipped have had a beef of their own over the years after playing just one season together on the Houston Rockets in 1999. The latter was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers soon after arriving and their relationship only grew rockier.

During their play days, Barkley once said that Pippen owed him an apology for leaving the Rockets after just one season. Pippen fired back, saying that he “wouldn’t give Charles Barkley an apology at gunpoint” and “if anything, he owes me an apology for coming to play with his sorry fat butt.”

It’s safe to say that Barkley’s latest comments, accusing Pippen of clickbait, won’t help repair the pair’s fractured relationship.