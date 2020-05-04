Charles Barkley Names 2 Greatest Athletes He’s Ever Seen

Episodes 5 and 6 of The Last Dance gave us an inside look into the 1993 NBA Finals between Michael Jordan’s Bulls and Charles Barkley’s Phoenix Suns.

Barkley admitted during the show that he felt no shame in losing to Jordan because he understood that Jordan was simply better than him. After the show, Barkley gave an interview where he reiterated his respect for Jordan.

Not only does Barkley believe that Jordan is the best basketball player ever, he believes that Jordan is one of the two greatest athletes he’s ever seen.

The other athlete on Barkley’s list? 15-time golfing major winner Tiger Woods.

“[Michael Jordan] and Tiger Woods,” Barkley said. “…Those two are the best I’ve ever seen at what they do.”

Charles Barkley said he's never seen anybody better than MJ and Tiger 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/gurYiCEUuV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2020

Jordan and Woods both had big years in 1997.

Woods won his first major at the 1997 Masters on April 13. Two months later, Jordan won his fifth NBA title in a Game 6 victory over the Utah Jazz.

But while the 1997-98 season would ultimately be Jordan’s last with the Chicago Bulls, Woods was just getting started. Starting with the 1999 PGA Championship, Woods would win five of the next six majors, including four straight from 2000 to 2001.

You won’t hear any disagreement from us when it comes to Charles Barkley’s all-time greatest athletes.