Charles Barkley Names The “Closest” Player To Michael Jordan

Former NBA star turned prominent analyst Charles Barkley is getting in on the greatest of all-time debate.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, has re-sparked the G.O.A.T debate. Is it Jordan or is it LeBron James?

According to Barkley, it’s clearly Jordan, and LeBron compares more favorably to another legendary player.

“I ain’t never gonna say anything bad about LeBron James, but the closest to Michael I’ve ever seen was Kobe. And what I mean by that is a guy who has a singular vision, like, I just want to win. I’m not worried what my teammates think. I’m not worried about what the coach think. I just want to win,” Barkley told Bleacher Report’s The Lefkoe Show.

Charles Barkley tells @AdamLefkoe that Kobe, not LeBron is the closest he’s ever seen to MJ. In fact, Charles doesn’t see LeBron as an MJ comp at all… pic.twitter.com/mlMolAZ26h — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) May 21, 2020

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, modeled his game and his approach after Jordan. It’s not surprising that Barkley would see him as the “closest” comparison to the Chicago Bulls legend.

LeBron, meanwhile, is more like Magic Johnson, according to Barkley.

“In my opinion, Michael the GOAT,” Barkley added. “And LeBron, to me, I’ve always said he’s closer to Magic Johnson than he is to Michael.”

LeBron is better than Magic ever was, but there games are similar. Both are/were extremely gifted passers for players of their size and had extremely well-rounded games.

We’ll see if LeBron can bring the Lakers a championship or two like Magic did.