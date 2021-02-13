Is Michael Jordan the GOAT? Or should that honor be bestowed to Tom Brady? Charles Barkley has the answer.

The all-time sports GOAT debate took off to another level earlier this week. Brady won his seventh Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, surpassing Jordan’s six NBA championships.

Championships is just one aspect in such a debate, though. One has to consider the sport, the player’s teammates, longevity and several other factors. So where does Barkley stand regarding Brady and Jordan?

Barkley admitted this week in an interview on ESPN Radio Chicago that Brady might now be the all-time GOAT. Why? Football’s one-game do-or-die championship is far tougher than winning a championship in a best-of-seven series that the NBA employs.

“It’s hard for me to put anybody above Michael, but Michael was always gonna be the best player four out of seven games,” Barkley said, via Bleacher Report. “But, the difference is every time Tom Brady played a football game, it was a Game 7. I never had thought about it like that. I mean, you think about that. Every football game in the playoffs is a Game 7.”

This is an overlooked aspect of the GOAT debate. Winning the NFL’s one-game championship is far superior to winning four games in a best-of-seven series. Tom Brady has always stepped up the challenge, winning seven of his 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Brady also might have an edge due to his success with a second team. Michael Jordan’s career fizzled when he linked up with the Washington Wizards. It took Brady just one year with Tampa to lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl.

Jordan’s brand will never be beaten, but Brady has a legitimate argument to make as the all-time GOAT. In fact, it might not be much of a debate anymore.