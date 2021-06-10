Bulls Announce Coby White Suffered Injury Away From Team

Young Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White has been pretty impressive through two NBA seasons. As a second-year player, he averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, improving on virtually every stat from his rookie campaign.

Unfortunately, he suffered a major setback for year three, before the 2020-21 season is even officially over. With the Chicago Bulls season long over, White suffered a pretty significant shoulder injury during “basketball activities away from the team.”

It is unclear exactly what the nature of the injury is, but the Bulls have confirmed that he had successful surgery today. Unfortunately, it looks like he’s in for a pretty long recovery. The team says he’ll be re-evaluated in four months.

That timeline pins White’s return to September at the earliest. Training camp will likely be underway, while the regular season is set to tip off on October 19. That isn’t a ton of leeway for him to be ready for the opener, but hopefully he is.

Coby White’s been pretty durable throughout his basketball career so far. He played in 35 of 36 games for North Carolina in his one season at North Carolina, all 65 games as a rookie for the Bulls, and 69 of 72 games this past season.

Hopefully this doesn’t end up being a major setback for one of the more exciting young players on a young, up-and-coming NBA team in the Bulls. Chicago finished 31-41 this year, one spot out of the new playoff play-in games in the Eastern Conference.

