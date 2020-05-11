Colin Cowherd Not Buying 1 Michael Jordan Conspiracy Theory

Episode 7 of The Last Dance delved into the death of Michael Jordan’s father, his brief retirement from basketball and the various conspiracy theories that followed those events. And Colin Cowherd isn’t buying any of them.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd addressed the conspiracy theory that the NBA secretly suspended Michael Jordan for 18 months for gambling. The FOX Sports host dismissed the idea immediately, explaining that the loss of Jordan would outweigh any benefits of suspending him. He also pointed out that suspending Jordan for gambling probably would have made the NBA owners hypocrites.

Cowherd pointed out that then-NBA Commissioner David Stern couldn’t have possibly suspended Jordan in such a way as to make his eventual return to the league play out the way it did. He feels that the fact that both Jordan and Stern laughed it off in the same way strengthens the evidence.

“Nobody cared (about the gambling),” Cowherd said. “So you’re going to go to the owners and say ‘We wanna get rid of him.’ Why?”

Michael Jordan was not forced to retire. @ColinCowherd is not here for the conspiracy theories. pic.twitter.com/873tOeFr2h — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 11, 2020

Cowherd didn’t stop at the Michael Jordan retirement conspiracy theory. He also dismissed the “frozen envelope” theory that sent Patrick Ewing to the New York Knicks in 1985.

But the big one was the theory that Jordan’s gambling debts led to his father’s murder in 1993.

Cowherd feels that the idea is preposterous given the limitations on technology at the time and the prior criminal behavior of the men who were convicted of the crime.

So that’s three conspiracy theories that we can probably cross off the list for now.

Now, about flat earth…