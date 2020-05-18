College Basketball Coach’s Tweet About Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, concluded on Sunday evening.

The documentary was a smashing hit. Television ratings for the episodes are through the roof. Countless sports conversation topics were started thanks to the stories told throughout the documentary.

Everyone was likely already aware of who Michael Jordan is, but the younger generation was likely much more familiar with players like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Perhaps a lot of young basketball players will now be inspired to be like Jordan.

One college basketball head coach had a solid message for those players on Sunday night. His tweet about Jordan is going viral.

“Dear kids, I’m gonna keep it real with u. Forget about imitating MJ athletically on the court. (You can’t do that)! Instead, look at my favorite pic of MJ. Look at the Respect he’s giving Dean Smith in this pic. No eye roll, no attitude, just RESPECT and being coached,” North Carolina Central University head coach LeVelle Moton tweeted.

Jordan’s absolute respect for his head coaches was extremely evident throughout the documentary. He was very hard on his teammates at times, but he always listened to his coaches like Phil Jackson and Dean Smith.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will be available to watch on Netflix beginning this summer.