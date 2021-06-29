Dan Patrick Reacts To Bombshell Scottie Pippen Interview

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen stole all the headlines on Monday because of the comments he made while on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Pippen, who accused Phil Jackson of making racially motivated decisions in a GQ interview, was asked by Dan Patrick if he believes his former head coach was a racist. The six-time NBA champion didn’t hesitate with his answer, saying “Oh yeah.”

That response from Pippen caught every NBA fan’s attention and became the No. 1 topic in the sports world. On Tuesday, Patrick revealed whether he believes Pippen is telling the truth.

“This is Scottie’s opinion of what happened, I can’t discount that,” Patrick said. “Now, nobody believes him, but it’s his interpretation of something, of Phil Jackson. And I don’t know how long he’s harbored this, but you’re talking 27, 28 years that he’s holding onto this. And maybe he was never asked about this, but the fact that he said it in such a casual, offhanded way in the GQ article that this was racially motivated.

“I don’t know if Scottie is going ‘Boy, the only way I can sell bourbon is if I have some crazy, outlandish, headline-worthy stuff to say.’ It might be the opposite in the city of Chicago, but Scottie said what he said. I appreciate him coming on. I just wanted context.”

Patrick added that he wants to be fair to Pippen while also being fair to Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan.

DP discusses some of the fall out from yesterday's interview with Scottie Pippen pic.twitter.com/FbUGmHO9HT — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 29, 2021

Toward the end of his response, Patrick said “I don’t agree with everybody’s opinion who comes on this show, but I’m willing to listen to their opinion.”

Jackson has not yet shared his side to the story. Despite all their differences off the court, the Bulls managed to build the best dynasty the NBA has ever seen.