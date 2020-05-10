Dennis Rodman Makes Bold Claim About Scottie Pippen, LeBron James

Not only does Dennis Rodman think Michael Jordan was better than LeBron James, but he also feels the same way about Scottie Pippen.

Most experts recognized how talented Pippen was, but no one is putting him in LeBron’s class. No one but Rodman, that is.

The “Bad Boy” turned Bull sat down with ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan for a wide-ranging interview recently. The pair spoke about the ongoing ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” and how Pippen is portrayed.

Rodman feels the versatile swingman isn’t getting the credit he deserves. He told MacMullan that Pippen was far more than Jordan’s Robin; he was a revolutionary.

“At that time, people were calling Larry Bird the quintessential forward,” Rodman said. “He was great, but he couldn’t play multiple positions like Scottie could. He wasn’t agile enough. I just don’t think people realize what Scottie was doing in 1991. “He revolutionized the point-forward position. All these players today should thank Scottie Pippen. Guys like Kevin Durant should say, ‘Wow, look what you did for us.’ Scottie could handle, he could shoot the ball, he could defend, he could rebound. “If LeBron was playing during the ’90s, I’d still say Scottie Pippen was the second-best player behind Michael.”

Look, we’re not denying the first part of what Dennis said. Scottie had a tremendous impact on the game of basketball and its evolution.

However, that last sentence is a bit crazy. If you dropped even the current version of LeBron in his mid-30s into the 1990s, he and Jordan would 1-2 in the NBA. How you would rank them depends on your viewing of each.

Credit to Rodman for having his teammate’s back though, more than two decades later.

“The Last Dance” continues tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.