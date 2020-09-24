Details Emerge From Billy Donovan’s Bulls Contract

Earlier this week, the Chicago Bulls hired former Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan as the team’s new head coach.

Donovan, 55, and the Thunder mutually agreed to part ways following the 2019-20 NBA season. Oklahoma City made a surprising playoff appearance before falling to the Houston Rockets in seven games in the Western Conference playoffs.

After just a few weeks on the open market, Donovan landed his new job. He was linked to several different NBA teams, but the Bulls won out in the end.

On Thursday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the contract details between Donovan and the Bulls. Chicago reportedly inked the head coach to a four-year, $24 million-plus deal.

Terms on Billy Donovan's Chicago Bulls head coaching deal: Four years and $24 million-plus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 24, 2020

Donovan coached the Thunder for five seasons, racking up a 243-157 record.

In his first season as the team’s head coach, he led the Thunder to the Western Conference Finals. However, after four-straight losses in the first round of the playoffs, Oklahoma City decided it was best to move on.

Chicago, meanwhile, finished the 2019-20 season with a 22-43 record. It’s the second-straight season the Bulls finished with 22 wins, after going 22-60 during the 2018-19 campaign.

Although the Bulls have a nice corps of young players, the team hasn’t been able to find success in recent seasons. Chicago hasn’t been to the playoffs since the 2016-17 season when Fred Hoiberg was the team’s head coach.