Dick Vitale Thinks The NBA’s G.O.A.T Is Extremely Clear

With ESPN’s The Last Dance now over, we have a chance to digest everything that transpired during Michael Jordan’s legendary career with the Chicago Bulls.

While the debate over who the NBA’s G.O.A.T. is will continue to rage, Dick Vitale thinks it’s now over. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Dickie V declared that MJ is officially “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME.”

The ESPN analyst declared that the Phil Jackson should receive “a doctorate of Hoopology” for his ability to get all of those great players and personalities together and win the way they did. Vitale also called The Last Dance the best sports documentary he had ever seen.

“End of story,” Vitale wrote. “MICHAEL JORDAN IS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME / Phil Jackson should receive a DOCTORATE OF HOOPOLOGY / THE LAST DANCE the best documentary I ever seen in the world of sports.”

After 10 hours of interviews, highlights, iconic moments and stories, it’s hard to argue with Dickie V.

What Jordan did over the course of his 13 seasons with the Bulls, and especially what he did in the 1990s, can go toe-to-toe with any athlete in the history of sports. Six NBA titles in eight years is about as good as it gets.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any list of all-time great NBA players that doesn’t have MJ on it.

Do you agree with Dick Vitale’s NBA G.O.A.T. selection?