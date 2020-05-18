DiGiorno Had The Best Tweet About Michael Jordan’s “Food Poisoning”

Michael Jordan’s legendary “flu game” had nothing to do with the flu at all. No. 23 revealed another cause for feeling ill during the 1998 NBA Finals Game 5, sparking a hilarious tweet from DiGiorno Pizza.

Jordan had a legendary performance against the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals – all while under the weather. The Bulls guard dropped 38 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block, leading Chicago to a massive 90-88 win over Utah.

For years, we were all under the impression Jordan was battling a common flu and its associated symptoms. But Jordan revealed during ESPN’s “The Last Dance” on Sunday that it wasn’t the flu bothering him. Instead, No. 23 had simply eaten some “bad pizza,” which sparked some major food poisoning.

As expected, pizza companies are having fun with Jordan’s “bad pizza” comments. DiGiorno poked fun at “delivery” pizza in a recent tweet.

Delivery pizza. Go figure. — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) May 18, 2020

DiGiorno is one of the top brands in frozen pizza, often chosen for game-days and tailgating. The massive pizza franchise is clearly trying to win over a few customers and sway them away from delivery.

Back to Jordan, his food poisoning comments have plenty confused as to why it took so long to find this all out.

For years, the flu was cited as the main reason for Jordan’s ill-feeling symptoms. But “The Last Dance” has changed the narrative a bit.