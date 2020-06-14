Dwyane Wade Has A Message For The NBA’s Young Stars

Legendary NBA guard Dwyane Wade has a message for some of the league’s young stars ahead of the 2019-20 regular season return later this summer.

The NBA is reportedly set to return to play at the end of July. There will be 22 teams heading to Orlando to play a shortened regular season before a full playoffs.

There are concerns about the return to play, including some of the league’s younger players being worried about future contracts. What will happen if one of them suffers a career-altering injury in Orlando after being sidelined for months?

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that those players are looking into insurance possibilities.

From the report:

Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Boston’s Jayson Tatum — five players with significant star and earning power — talked with executive director Michele Roberts and senior counsel Ron Klempner about the NBPA facilitating talks with the league on possible insurance allowances for players, sources said.

Wade had a simple message for these young players on Saturday.

“Control your futures!” Wade wrote.

The insurance policies for players on the verge of securing $100-plus million contracts would cost roughly $500,000, according to ESPN’s report.

The league is reportedly scheduled to resume play in late July.