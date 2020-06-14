The Spun

Dwyane Wade Has A Message For The NBA’s Young Stars

A closeup of Dwyane Wade attending an NFL game.MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat attends the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Legendary NBA guard Dwyane Wade has a message for some of the league’s young stars ahead of the 2019-20 regular season return later this summer.

The NBA is reportedly set to return to play at the end of July. There will be 22 teams heading to Orlando to play a shortened regular season before a full playoffs.

There are concerns about the return to play, including some of the league’s younger players being worried about future contracts. What will happen if one of them suffers a career-altering injury in Orlando after being sidelined for months?

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that those players are looking into insurance possibilities.

From the report:

Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Boston’s Jayson Tatum — five players with significant star and earning power — talked with executive director Michele Roberts and senior counsel Ron Klempner about the NBPA facilitating talks with the league on possible insurance allowances for players, sources said.

Wade had a simple message for these young players on Saturday.

“Control your futures!” Wade wrote.

The insurance policies for players on the verge of securing $100-plus million contracts would cost roughly $500,000, according to ESPN’s report. 

The league is reportedly scheduled to resume play in late July.

