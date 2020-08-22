ESPN Analyst Blasted For Totally Wrong Michael Jordan Comment

Kendrick Perkins has long been a supporter of LeBron James. So much so, Perkins recently falsely degraded Michael Jordan’s legendary career to elevate James’ resume.

The 35-year-old LeBron is somehow still at the top of his game. No. 23 led the Los Angeles Lakers to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings this season as the Lakers appear well-suited to make a championship run.

The fact LeBron continues to play at such a high level at the age of 35 and is still competing for championships is truly remarkable. Perkins praised the NBA superstar for doing so during ESPN’s Get Up on Friday.

While doing so, Perkins also took a shot at the legendary Michael Jordan. Perkins said Jordan never competed for championships at the age of 35, like LeBron is doing. Of course, Perkins couldn’t be more wrong.

“We have never seen a player that has had this type of pressure and has overachieved for this long period of time,” Perkins said, via For The Win. “When LeBron James was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16, being called the chosen one, that’s when the pressure started. Michael Jordan was getting cut off his high school team. And, by the way, you talk about competing for a championship this year? LeBron James is 35. Michael Jordan wasn’t competing for a championship at 35.”

Kendrick Perkins is getting blasted for his Michael Jordan comment.

Jordan competed for and won his sixth NBA Championship at the age of 35 years old. LeBron will try to win his own championship at the age of 35 this season.

LeBron and the Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.