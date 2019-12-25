Considered by many to be one of the greatest – if not the greatest – sports dynasties in American history, the impact of 1990s Chicago Bulls is still felt to this day. Now it appears that the Worldwide Leader in Sports is going to take us inside that famous team in a brand new way.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that it will be releasing a 10-part docu-series entitled “The Last Dance” set to release in June.

The list of interviewees revealed in the trailer alone is a who’s-who of Bulls stars, NBA legends, and cultural icons.

Michael Jordan, former U.S. President Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, Adam Silver, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Roy Williams, Bob Costas and countless others can be viewed in the stunning trailer.

Michael Jordan’s drafting in 1984 kicked off a run of success that included 13 straight playoff appearances.

But the 1990s was where the Bulls truly emerged as a force to be reckoned with in all of sports.

From 1991 to 1998, the Bulls made six NBA Finals appearances, winning all six. Jordan was the Finals MVP for all six wins.

The cultural impact of the 1990s Bulls is still felt in Chicago, the United States, and many parts of the world.