ESPN’s LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Fan Poll Is Not Close

Even before The Last Dance, it seemed that the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate was leaning more towards the six-time NBA champion.

But if there was any doubt as to who the winner of that debate is, the results of an ESPN poll should put them to rest. A poll of who’s better between the two of them, in a dozen different categories, went strongly for Michael Jordan.

The Bulls legend got 59- to 79-percent of the vote in every single category. There were only two areas where Jordan and LeBron were within 20 percentage points of each other: Better Defensive Player and Better Passer. But both categories went to Jordan in a 59/41-percent vote.

The areas where Jordan blew LeBron out of the water were Choice to Take the Last Shot, and Better Sneakers. Jordan ranked in the high-70s for those categories.

Take a look at the results below:

I'm in the Michael Jordan is the "GOAT" camp but the questions and results of this MJ vs LeBron poll by ESPN is just silly to me. pic.twitter.com/H1P4FR2vcy — David Astramskas (@redapples) May 18, 2020

That’s a pretty dominating performance in the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate.

Granted, a lot of those poll results could be a result of the recency bias of watching Jordan achieve everything over the past five weeks. We could easily see some of those numbers change if and when the LeBron James docu-series gets made.

But for now, it looks like the fans have pretty much made up their minds in the Jordan vs. LeBron debate.

Where do you fall in the great debate?