ESPN’s LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan Fan Poll Is Not Close

A closeup of Michael Jordan.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Even before The Last Dance, it seemed that the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate was leaning more towards the six-time NBA champion.

But if there was any doubt as to who the winner of that debate is, the results of an ESPN poll should put them to rest. A poll of who’s better between the two of them, in a dozen different categories, went strongly for Michael Jordan.

The Bulls legend got 59- to 79-percent of the vote in every single category. There were only two areas where Jordan and LeBron were within 20 percentage points of each other: Better Defensive Player and Better Passer. But both categories went to Jordan in a 59/41-percent vote.

The areas where Jordan blew LeBron out of the water were Choice to Take the Last Shot, and Better Sneakers. Jordan ranked in the high-70s for those categories.

Take a look at the results below:

That’s a pretty dominating performance in the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate.

Granted, a lot of those poll results could be a result of the recency bias of watching Jordan achieve everything over the past five weeks. We could easily see some of those numbers change if and when the LeBron James docu-series gets made.

But for now, it looks like the fans have pretty much made up their minds in the Jordan vs. LeBron debate.

Where do you fall in the great debate?

