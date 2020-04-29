ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Has Some Advice For Isiah Thomas

ESPN’s documentary The Last Dance has become the topic of conversation in the basketball world. In the process, it has reignited the rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas.

Thomas had a controversial statement about Jordan’s championships with the Chicago Bulls, saying “What separated Jordan from all of us was he was the first one to three-peat. But he didn’t three-peat against Magic, Larry and Dr. J.”

On Wednesday’s edition of First Take, Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Thomas’ recent comments. He also gave the Detroit Pistons legend an important piece of advice moving forward.

“Isiah Thomas is factually correct, but why say that? You have to know he’s a brilliant man. Making that statement after what transpired in The Last Dance though is going to be interpreted as sour grapes,” Smith said on First Take. “Let it go! We’re grown men, just let it go.”

Earlier this month, Thomas also called Jordan the fourth-best player he faced during his career.

Jordan is usually regarded as the best player in NBA history. However, there are plenty of former players that went against him head-to-head and don’t think of him as highly.

With a handful of episodes remaining for The Last Dance, the ongoing debate on whether or not Jordan is the greatest of all-time should continue to heat up.