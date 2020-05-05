Former Chicago Bulls Player Is Not Happy With Michael Jordan

Basketball fans are learning an awful lot about Michael Jordan during this quarantine period, as ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary has become the most talked-about topic in sports.

From a fan’s perspective, The Last Dance allows you to see what made the Chicago Bulls such an entertaining team back then. It wasn’t just about winning six championships. The team had legitimate issues to figure out off the court.

Most reviews of The Last Dance are positive, but former Bulls guard Craig Hodges doesn’t appear to be a fan of the documentary. Earlier this week, he was on FOX Sports’ The Odd Couple to reveal why he isn’t happy with how Jordan has handled this.

Hodges expressed his displeasure with Jordan discussing the ‘Bulls Traveling Cocaine Circus’ and calling Scottie Pippen selfish for his contract demands during the 1997-98 season.

Via FOX Sports Radio:

“One of the things as players we call this a fraternity. So I’m watching the first episode and I was upset about the ‘cocaine circus.’ That bothered me because I was thinking about the brothers who are on that picture with you who have to explain to their families who are getting ready to watch this great Michael Jordan documentary event and they know you’re on the team, and now you’ve got to explain that to a 12-year-old boy… Then the Scottie Pippen part. Scottie was ‘selfish’. C’mon man, c’mon. And then last night with Horace, that hurt me. I’m letting MJ know that that ain’t right, dude. Horace did not deserve to take the fall for ‘Jordan Rules’. If MJ knows something else and knows Horace’s motive, then tell us how Horace did it for my sake, because I’m your teammate brother, just like they are, and I’m kind of salty how everybody got interviewed but me.”

There are a few valid complaints here, but the reality is the documentary wouldn’t be that successful if there weren’t juicy stories to tell.

Jordan isn’t trying to burn all his bridges with his former teammates. At the end of the day, he’s just letting basketball fans get a better look at the Bulls’ championship run in 1998.

ESPN will release another pair of new episodes of The Last Dance on Sunday.