George Karl Reveals Why He Ignored Michael Jordan At Dinner

Over the weekend, ESPN aired Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Last Dance,” a documentary that focused on the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty during the 1990’s.

During the episodes, the series spent some time talking about the 1996 NBA Finals between the Bulls and the Seattle Supersonics. Michael Jordan revealed that he saw Supersonics head coach George Karl in a restaurant in Seattle during the series.

Karl allegedly snubbed Jordan and didn’t acknowledge his presence in the restaurant. Jordan used the snub as fuel during the series, which the Bulls eventually won in six games.

After getting crushed on social media over the past few days, Karl decided to respond on Twitter. He confirmed the snub, but made it clear it was a team choice to “avoid” Jordan during the series.

“I told my team to avoid Michael during the 96 Finals. We reasoned he would find a way to exploit communication as motivation. I ignored Michael at dinner to honor the directive. #TheLastDance makes it seem like Michael used that to fuel him- that’s false. The Bulls D killed us!” he said on Twitter.

I told my team to avoid Michael during the 96 Finals. We reasoned he would find a way to exploit communication as motivation. I ignored Michael at dinner to honor the directive. #TheLastDance makes it seem like Michael used that to fuel him- that’s false. The Bulls D killed us! — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 12, 2020

Jordan and the Bulls made Karl pay for his lack of respect during the series.

Arguably the greatest player of all time finished the series averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game en route to being names Finals MVP.

Moral of the story, don’t give Jordan any extra motivation.