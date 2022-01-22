Grayson Allen Ejected After Dangerous Play vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has made a handful of questionable plays over the course of his career. On Friday night, he had a hard foul on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso that could’ve resulted in a very serious injury.

As Caruso went up for a layup in the third quarter, Allen hooked Caruso’s right arm and sent him crashing to the hardwood.

Caruso had to undergo X-rays on his wrist after the game. Thankfully, the results came back negative.

The referees ultimately gave Allen a Flagrant 2 foul. It was his first flagrant foul of the 2021-22 season.

Caruso shared his thoughts on this play during his postgame press conference.

“Dude just grabbed me out of the air,” Caruso said, via Jamal Collier of ESPN. “It’s kind of bulls—. I don’t know what else you can do about it. I’m just glad that I didn’t have any major scary injuries right away.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan commented on Allen’s dangerous foul. He wants the league to look into this play and consider disciplining the former Duke star.

“He has a history of this,” Donovan told reporters. “That to me was really — it was really dangerous. I hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because that could have really, really seriously hurt him.”

The NBA will have to make a decision on Allen, who was ejected on Friday night for the first time in his pro career.