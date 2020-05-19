The 20 Hall Of Famers Michael Jordan Knocked Out Of The Playoffs

Michael Jordan’s record in the NBA Finals might indicate that he cruised past his competition, but the former Chicago Bulls guard actually faced a plethora of great players over the course of his career. In fact, he knocked out 20 Hall of Famers in the playoffs.

During their first three-peat, the Bulls faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns. As we all know, Jordan helped guide the franchise to victories in all three of these series.

Jordan had arguably a harder road the second time around, as the Bulls met the Seattle SuperSonics and the Utah Jazz twice. Both teams featured star-studded duos.

The list of Hall of Famers that Jordan knocked out of the playoffs includes Charles Barkley, Vlade Divac, Clyde Drexler, Joe Dumars, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, Alonzo Mourning, Chris Mullin, Dikembe Mutombo, Shaquille O’Neal, Robert Parish, Gary Payton, Dennis Rodman, Jack Sikma, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins and James Worthy.

Here’s a quick recap:

MJ knocked 20 Hall of Famers out of the playoffs. What a list 👀 pic.twitter.com/ReQdQlyyRN — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2020

It’s remarkable to see the list of names that Jordan beat in the postseason.

Jordan obviously didn’t do it alone though, as Scottie Pippen played a huge role in Chicago’s success. Nonetheless, he was the clear driving force behind the team’s championship runs.

Out of all the Hall of Famers that Jordan knocked out in the playoffs, which impresses you the most?