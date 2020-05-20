How Scottie Pippen Reportedly Feels About ‘The Last Dance’

ESPN’s The Last Dance was a smashing success, as the 10-part documentary averaged 5.6 million viewers. While plenty of basketball fans enjoyed this series, it doesn’t sound like Scottie Pippen is too thrilled with how he was portrayed.

Pippen’s contract dispute and delayed ankle surgery during the 1997-98 season are just two examples of him coming off as selfish. It also doesn’t help that Michael Jordan even said that he felt like Pippen was selfish at times.

Clearly, the former Chicago Bulls forward isn’t pleased at all with how many negatives moments were shown during The Last Dance.

According to David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 in Chicago, Pippen is “so angry” at Jordan for how he was shown in the documentary. He went as far as to say that Pippen is “beyond livid” with his former teammate.

According to @thekapman, Scottie Pippen is "so angry" at Michael Jordan on how he was portrayed in the Last Dance. "He is beyond livid." (Via ESPN 1000’s Kap and Company) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 20, 2020

To be fair to Jordan, he did call Pippen his greatest teammate over the course of his NBA career.

Pippen isn’t the first Bulls player to criticize this documentary. Horace Grant also had a few issues with how certain events were shown.

There were always going to be some issues with The Last Dance. The majority of the story is seen through the eyes of Jordan.

Hopefully for the sake of Jordan and Pippen’s friendship, neither will hold a grudge over their differences from decades ago. Besides, they had plenty of great moments on the court together.