Isiah Thomas Reveals Why He’s Not Feuding With Michael Jordan

ESPN’s The Last Dance made it clear that Michael Jordan still has ill feelings toward some of his former rivals, none more so than Isiah Thomas.

Jordan’s Bulls had to go through Thomas’ Pistons before reaching their NBA champions level in the early 1990s. When Chicago finally topped Detroit in the Eastern Conference Finals, Thomas and some of his Pistons teammates refused to shake hands with Jordan.

Thomas tried to give an explanation for that move in The Last Dance, but Jordan wasn’t buying it.

“You can show me anything you want,” Jordan told the interviewer before being shown Thomas’ comment. “There’s no way you can convince me he wasn’t an asshole.”

It would be understandable for Thomas to “feud” with Jordan following all of this, but the former Detroit Pistons star revealed today that he won’t be.

“I’mma call a timeout on the feud because really I wasn’t fighting him. I was winning all the time so why am I mad at him?” Thomas told Jason Whitlock today.

Thomas helped lead the Pistons to two NBA championships. Jordan went on to win six titles with the Bulls in the 1990s.

Both players also helped lead their respective schools – Indiana and North Carolina – to NCAA Tournament titles.

Few players in basketball history have accomplished as much at every level as Thomas and Jordan.