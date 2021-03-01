Joakim Noah, a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year, has reportedly made a decision on his basketball future.

Noah is reportedly retiring following a 13-year career in the NBA, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The “plan” is for Noah to retire as a member of the Chicago Bulls, where he played at his best during his 13 years in the league.

“13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull,” Charania tweeted on Monday.

It’s only fitting Noah is planning to retire as a member of the Bulls. He was the heart and soul of Chicago’s team during its impressive stretch in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

13-year NBA center Joakim Noah — a two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year winner — is effectively retiring from basketball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Plan is for the longtime Chicago star to eventually retire as a Bull. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2021

Joakim Noah’s basketball career started spiraling during the final year of his five-year, $60 million contract with Chicago in 2015. He lost his starting spot in the Bulls’ lineup to start the season that year, and played sparingly throughout the season before undergoing shoulder surgery which ended his year in the process.

Noah left Chicago in 2016 to sign a four-year, $72 million contract with the New York Knicks. The deal proved to be a disaster as Noah failed to live up to expectations. The Knicks waived the big man in 2018. He’s since spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers released Noah in Dec. of 2020.

Noah’s best years came in Chicago, when he proved to be a dominant sidekick to former MVP Derrick Rose. He’ll forever be a Bulls’ fan favorite and one of the greatest basketball competitors of the past two decades.