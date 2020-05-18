The Spun

Larsa Pippen Claps Back At Trolls Following ‘The Last Dance’

Scottie Pippen and his wife, Larsa Pippen, at a dinner.NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen attend Haute Living NY And Louis XIII Cognac Collectors Dinner In Honor Of NBA All Star Weekend 2015 at STK Midtown on February 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Scottie Pippen’s estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, has clapped back at some trolls in her Instagram comment section following The Last Dance on Sunday night.

ESPN’s 10-part documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls rightfully covered much of Pippen’s career. His estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, has been seeing more activity on her Instagram account as a result of the documentary, which is receiving massive TV ratings.

Larsa Pippen posted a photo on Instagram earlier this weekend with a telling caption. “Find someone who’ll put u first!!” she wrote.

Find someone who’ll put u first!! 🎶

That caption led to a flurry of Scottie Pippen-related comments. She’s since responded to them.

“To bad you didn’t put Scottie pippen first,” one commenter posted. Larsa responded: “Really? I did everything for him literally everything.”

Another fan wrote: “That’s what scottie did smh.” Larsa clapped back: “How do u know that?”

“Stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about. I held him down and still do. Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore,” she added.

Scottie and Larsa were married in 1997 and the couple has four children together. Larsa filed for divorce in 2018.

How’s your weekend going?

Larsa has been supportive of Scottie throughout the documentary, though. While Scottie’s low salary was a focal point in one of the documentary’s early episodes, Larsa made it clear that he ended up doing OK.

