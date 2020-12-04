It has become quite common to see Larsa Pippen, the estranged wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, in the news for her social life.

The 46-year-old Pippen, born Larsa Younan, was spotted recently with 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley. The age difference might sound like the most noteworthy thing about that sentence, but it pales in comparison to the fact Beasley is married.

We’re not sure if Pippen (net worth: $10 million) and Beasley have any future together, but her appearance with the young pro resulted in the end of his marriage to model Montana Yao.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man…” Yao, who has a child with Beasley, posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

This isn’t the first, and won’t be the last time Larsa Pippen makes headlines for her dating life. In fact, she’s been doing it for more than two decades, starting with her marriage to the Chicago Bulls’ superstar.

Mrs. Scottie Pippen

Larsa, who is Lebanese, and Scottie got married in 1997. Together, the pair have four children: sons Scotty Jr., Preston and Justin and a daughter Sophia.

The pair filed for divorce twice, In 2016, Scottie filed himself after photos surfaced of his wife with the rapper Future. The couple wound up reconciling, but mutually agreed to file for divorce again in 2018.

As of today, their divorce has not been finalized. While the two are no longer together, Larsa did appear supportive of Scottie throughout much of the airing of “The Last Dance” documentary on ESPN this spring.

In particular, she stuck up for her former husband when his relatively low salary during his playing career became a storyline.

Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/SFbo04uOLP — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) April 20, 2020

However, on the flip side, it appears that Scotty Pippen Jr., a 20-year-old guard on the men’s basketball team at Vanderbilt University, did not take kindly to his mom’s most recent appearance on the gossip sites.

“Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here,” Pippen Jr. wrote on Twitter after the photos of Larsa and Malik Beasley went public.

Kardashian Konnections

A reality TV star herself during her time on “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Larsa Pippen was at one time a major member of the Kardashian/Jenner crew. She was extremely close with Kim Kardashian, but that all changed in 2020.

In an interview with Hollywood Raw, Larsa claimed Kanye West, Kim’s husband, had “brainwashed” the family against her. She also claimed to have dated Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, before the pair got together.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” Larsa Pippen said. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.”

A report in Elle said the Kardashians felt Pippen was “toxic” and an unnamed source spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what led to the fallout.

“Larsa and the Kardashian sisters aren’t friends anymore and have grown apart,” the source said. “The Kardashians felt Larsa wasn’t bringing the best energy to their friendships and slowly drifted. No one has negative feelings toward one another, but they didn’t see a reason to continue to stay close.”

Back to the Future

Pippen’s relationship with the rapper Future led to the disintegration of her marriage to Scottie. While the two eventually split up, it sounds like it was amicable enough and they got along well during their brief time together.

“It was definitely a respectable relationship. It wasn’t like a—it was just like we were friends and we needed each other at that moment. And that was basically it,” Pippen told Complex. “I think people make more of it. It’s just better conversation for people to say, oh she cheated on him, she this, she that. It was none of that. Scottie wasn’t even living at home with me.”

Future, a three-time Grammy nominee and one-time winner, is the ex-fiancee of R&B singer Ciara, who is currently married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The two had a son together before breaking up.

Ballin’ Outrageous

Larsa Pippen is best known for her marriage to Scottie, and is most recently known for her dalliance with Malik Beasley.

However, she’s been linked to some other NBA talent in the past. Larsa herself claims to have dated Tristan Thompson at one point, and in August 2019, she was reportedly seen leaving a Los Angeles club with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Pippen, however, denies she was with the Aussie playmaker.

“I never even saw him, let alone left with him,” Larsa said on Instagram, via TMZ Sports. “He dated my bff’s sister and I would never.”

Interestingly, the BFF in question is Kim Kardashian and her sister is Kendall Jenner. Like we said, there is rarely a dull moment when Larsa is around.